Ghanaian player Emmanuel Boateng impresses for Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu

Sports News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

2017-09-10

Emmanuel Boateng

Former Ghana youth attacker Emmanuel Boateng was impressive for his club side Levante in their 1-1 draw with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday.

Boateng came on in the 55th minute for midfielder Alexander Alegria and was amazing for the side.

The newly promoted Levante caught Madrid with its guard down in the 12th minute on a routine throw-in executed by Ivan Lopez, which concluded in a goal by another teammate also named Ivan Lopez.

One Lopez directed the throw-in to the other Lopez, who slipped behind Dani Carvajal near the goal, controlled the ball and poked it past goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Lucas Vazquez got the equalizer 10 minutes later, when he tapped in the rebound after Levante goalkeeper Raul Fernandez saved Sergio Ramos’ header.

Levante held on as they Madrid stumbled to a second straight draw without Cristiano Ronaldo who is serving the third of a four-match suspension.