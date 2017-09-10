FIPAG to petition otumfuo against telenovelas

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Source: abusuafmonline.com

2017-09-10

The Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), is set to demonstrate against the many telenovelas that are aired daily on the local television channels.

Speaking on Abusua FM’s entertainment review program hosted by Austin Woode, spokesperson for FIPAG, Nana Yaa Sarfo reveals, the group will be embarking on a massive demonstration in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, to register their pleasure on the showing of telenovelas.

Nana Yaa adds, FIPAG is seeking the Asantehene’s permission and support for their planned demonstration which is scheduled for Thursday September 14 in Kumasi.

According to her, “the regular screening of foreign telenovelas that are translated in Twi for ocal audience is negatively affecting the film industry in Ghana.”

Nana Yaa adds, “the influx of these foreign soaps take business away from the film industry, as they have captured the interest of the audience and has left no room for the local movies to be patronised.”

“Since their programs are interpreted into Twi and other local languages, they have served as a perfect replacement to the Ghanaian local movies within the movie market. Gone are the days when you can see an old illiterate watching foreign movies.”

Nana Yaa argues, “they are using the power of our indigenous languages to sell their culture and intellectual properties to our nation as we look unconcerned whiles our own local movie industry that has entertained the entire country for some years back are being left to go down the drain.”