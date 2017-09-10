Elephants out to trample Sparrow Hawks

Sports News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-10

Ivory Coast will look to overpower Togo in a first round 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations knockout match at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Tuesday, kick-off at 15h:00 local Ghanaian time.

Known by the nickname ‘The Elephants’, Ivory Coast will be appearing at their second WAFU Cup of Nations.

They were hosts of the inaugural tournament and beat Gambia 5-0 in their opening match before the tournament was cancelled due to the outbreak of civil war, while they withdrew from the 2011 event in Nigeria and were replaced by Niger.

They were part of the eight-team field at the cancelled inaugural tournament in Ivory Coast, suffered early elimination in the 2010 finals, won the 2011 event after defeating hosts Nigeria 3-2 in the final, and finished third at the last tournament in Ghana back in 2013.