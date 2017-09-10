Bola Ray presents copy of Biography to World Renowned Cosmetologist Dr. Rita Rakus

Celebrated broadcaster Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi (Bola Ray) has presented a copy of his yet-to-be-released biography to the world renowned Cosmetologist Dr Rita Rakus.

The presentation took place in London, where Rakus operates from, and comes weeks before the official launch on September 21.

Dr Rita Rakus is a respected name in the cosmetic surgeon world. Located in London’s Knightsbridge, her outfit is one of the world’s leading cosmetic clinics with award-winning expertise in lip enhancement, facial rejuvenation and body contouring.



Over 20 years Dr Rakus has built up an extensive international client base and celebrity following who turn to her to make them look and stay at their best.

As a renowned authority in her field Dr Rakus is seen regularly on television and in magazines. She has appeared in ‘Under the Knife'(ITV), ‘Plastic Fantastic’ (BBC), ‘ Lunch-Hour Facelift’ (C4), ‘Celebrity Fat Club’ (ITV) and ’10 Years Younger’ (C4). She is regularly mentioned in articles in Tatler, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Grazia and Hello as well as in the Mail on Sunday, The Times, Sunday Times, New York Times, London Evening Standard and The Observer.

Dr Rakus, together with her fellow clinicians, have won numerous awards including the title ‘The London Lip Queen’.

It is Possible, the Bola Ray Story, penned by fellow Ghanaian Journalist, Obed Boafo, is a 320-page account of Bola Ray’s media industry rise over the past decades. The book also details his business-building journey over the last few years.

Two years in the making, the author affords the reader candid insight into how the EIB Network CEO rose to become a towering figure in the media scene in and beyond Ghana.

EnewsGh