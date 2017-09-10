Black Stars B ready for next WAFU Cup challenge – Isaac Twum

Sports News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Source: footballghana.com

2017-09-10

Black Stars B midfielder Isaac Twum says the team is ready for the next opposition, following their 1-0 win over the Scorpions of Gambia in the opening day of the West Africa Football Union Championship.

The Inter Allies midfielder was handed the Captains band after defender Daniel Darkwa was left on the bench and the former under-20 player produced a man of the match performance.

Accra Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga scored the only goal of the game in the 96th minute after slotting home from the spot.

The Black Stars B will next face the winner of the Mali-Mauritania game and Captain Isaac Twum says the team is very ready for any team that comes their way.

”I have to congratulate my teammates, without them this victory couldn’t have happened. They gave their best and we won,” the Inter Allies midfielder said.

”The Gambians also had a good game and they were just unfortunate to lose.

”I think WAFU is going to be a good tournament, especially with the support we had at the stadium.

”I encourage all our supporters to come in their numbers to our next games. It is a good platform for us as players to showcase our talent.

”We are working hard and prepared for what is next.”

Isaac Twum was named the NASCO Man of The Match after a solid performance in the middle of the park.

The group stages of the competition will take place between 14-19 September with the semifinals on September 21 and the final on September 24.