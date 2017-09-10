Becca to host ‘Becca @ 10 Concert’

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-09-10

Celebrated female afro-pop artiste, Rebecca Acheampong popularly known as Becca, will hold a musical concert dubbed, “Becca @ 10 Concert” on Saturday, October 21 at the National Theatre in Accra to celebrate her 10 years in the music industry.

The concert, being organized in collaboration with Zylofon Media, will feature a number of celebrated Ghanaian and foreign artistes who have worked with Becca for the past decade.

The event is expected to bring together music lovers, particularly fans of Becca, from all over the country to celebrate her great achievement in the music industry.

The concert is also part of activities lined up to promote Becca’s latest album, ‘Unveiling’, which was released on August 18, this year.

The 13-track album features top artistes like Stonebwoy, Mr. Eazi, Kofi Kinaata, Joyce Blessing, Ice Prince and many others.

The afro-pop singer, who in April this year signed on to entertainment company – Zylofon Media – is currently in the United Kingdom embarking on promotional activities for her latest album.

The celebrated artiste released her first album, ‘Sugar’ in 2007. The album, produced by EKB Records, earned the afro-pop singer five nominations at the 2008 Ghana Music Awards.

The album’s lead single, ‘You Lied to Me,’ won Record of the Year at the event.

Becca released her second album, ‘Time 4 Me,’ on May 16, 2013. It featured guest artistes like 2face Idibia, M.I, King Ayisoba, Trigmatic, Jay Storm, Akwaboah, Ice Prince, Davido and Wizkid.

Becca has performed on a number of events such as the MTN’s ‘Heroes of Change’ television series finale, ‘Girl Talk Concert’ and a host of others.