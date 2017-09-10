Afia Schwarzenegger will die – Owusu Bempah

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has prophesied the death of Afia Schwarzenegger.

The TV/radio presenter, according to Rev. Owusu Bempah, will die very soon unless she apologizes publicly to all the people she has offended; especially pastors and prophets.

The prophet made this known in an interview with Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV monitored by www.ghanaweb.com.

The well-known man of God had earlier predicted the collapse of the marriage between Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence Abrokwah, which took place at Florida Lake in Johannesburg in South Africa in October 2016.

Mr. Owusu Bempah attributed the cause of the breakdown of the much-publicized wedding to Afia’s disrespect for authority and some individuals.

Prophet Bempah continued that worse things are about to befall the popular comedienne.

“It is not all men of god that we joke with. Before man and god what is about to happen to Afia is worse than what she is experiencing right now. I don’t usually curse but when you do something to hurt me and I go before God, something happens”.

He has in previous instances prophesied happenings in Ghana – many of which have come to pass.