2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Coach Konadu expresses delight with team’s performance

Sports News of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-10

Coach Maxwell Konadu

Head coach of the Black Stars B Maxwell Konadu has expressed his satisfaction with his side’s performance in the opening fixture of the 2017 WAFU Cup against Gambia on Saturday.

The Black Stars got off to winning start to the year’s WAFU Cup as they defeated the Scorpions of Gambia 1-0 via a controversial circumstance.

The local-based senior national team were the bookies favourite prior to the match but were largely frustrated by a well-organized Gambian team before a 95th minute penalty by Vincent Atinga secured them the win.

Konadu, however, claimed he was satisfied with the outing of his players despite suffering to overcome the Gambians.

“We are always slow starters in tournaments but today I’m happy with our start especially in the first half. It wasn’t easy but the players continued to push for the winner, and we got it in the last minute.”

“It’s not easy to start a tournament in front of your support, so I must congratulate the players for a wonderful job done. It was very difficult but we manage to sail through.”

Ghana will play against the winner of the match between Mali and Mauritania.