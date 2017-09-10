2017 WAFU: Maxwell Konadu lauds players’ determination in Gambia victory

Maxwell Konadu, says he is content with the performance of his side <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505073622_224_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Stars B head coach, Maxwell Konadu, says he is content with the performance of his side as they edge past Gambia in the first round eliminator of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations against Gambia on Saturday.

Vicent Atinga’s solitary strike from the penalty spot in added time ensured Ghana progressed to the group stages of the competition in controversial circumstance after Referee Ouadrago Abubakar awarded a dubious penalty.

Coach Maxwell Konadu in a post-match presser expressed his satisfaction with the outing of his players despite the pressure of playing in-front of home supporters.

“We are always slow starters in tournaments but today I’m happy with our start especially in the first half. It wasn’t easy but the players continued to push for the winner, and we got it in the last minute.”

“It’s not easy to start a tournament in front of your support, so I must congratulate the players for a wonderful job done. It was very difficult but we manage to sail through.”



