2017 Media and Broadcasting Awards slated for December 2

The Media and Broadcasting Awards 2017 is scheduled to take place on the 2nd of December 2017.

The need to regulate the activities of Media Organisations is at the fore of many discussions in Ghana.

High ethical standards, accuracy, and innovation will ensure our country continues to reap the many benefits the Media can offer.

One way to contribute to improving standards in the Media and Broadcasting industry is to recognise and honour individuals and Media Organisations that have been truly outstanding.

This is the aim of the Media and Broadcasting Awards (MaBA). MaBA will award excellence in Media and Broadcasting in specific areas of national life; holding winners up as role models and challenging others to emulate them. The awards event is organised by Institute of Media Practice (IMP).

The Media and Broadcasting Awards (MaBA) will be an annual awards. There will be 18 award categories. MaBA will also establish a Media and Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Exceptional Media Practitioners with a long proven record will be considered for induction into the hall of fame.

The Awards are based on the following key influencing attributes:

Adoption Of Best Industry Practice

High Impact Social Change

Ethical And Positive Attitudes

Quality, Relevance And Accuracy

Confidence To Act

Adaptable And Flexible Attributes

Positive Game Changing Attributes

Knowledge Of Technology For Improvement Of Society

Driven By Integrity

The Awards and Criteria are as follows:

Radio Program of the Year – This award will be presented to the radio program that makes the most measurable contribution to specific social causes. The winning radio program each year would have been identified as driven by integrity and the force behind high-impact social change.

Television Program of the Year – This award will be presented to the television program that makes the most measurable contribution to specific social causes. The winning television programme each year would have been identified as driven by integrity and the force behind high-impact social change.

New Media Journalist of the Year – This award will be presented to an exceptional blogger or online journalist whose work made the most significant contribution to society in a given year. The winning journalist would have leveraged the internet and social media to educate, inform or entertain in a positive way.

General News Media House of the Year – The General News Media House of the Year will be the Media House with the most complete and comprehensive coverage of news from around the country. This Media House will have provided the most varied and accurate news content in the year under review whilst contributing to societal change.

Print Media House of the Year – This award will be presented to the print media house that focused the spotlight on pertinent national issues with a view to inform, educate and cause positive action whilst contributing to societal change.

Radio Journalist of the Year – This award will be presented to a journalist who most positively used radio to influence society in the year under review. Using radio to educate, inform and mobilize action on the nation’s most pressing issues and creating a platform for the discussion of pertinent issues and intellectual discourse.

Television Journalist of the Year – This award will be presented to a journalist who most positively used television to influence society in the year under review.

Using Television to educate, inform and mobilize action on the nation’s most pressing issues and creating a platform for the discussion of pertinent issues and intellectual discourse.

Print Journalist of the Year – This award will be presented to a journalist who most positively used print media to influence society in the year under review. Using print to educate, inform and mobilize action on the nation’s most pressing issues and creating a platform for the discussion of pertinent issues and intellectual discourse.

Radio Network of the Year – This award will recognise the radio Network that made the most significant contribution to National development. Quality of programs, relevance of issues reported and causes canvassed for, quality and accuracy of news, among others will form the basis of selection.

Television Network of the Year – This award will recognise the television network that made the most significant contribution to national development. Quality of programs, relevance of issues reported and causes canvassed for, quality and accuracy of news, among others will form the basis of selection.

Media and Broadcasting Practitioner of the Year – This award will be presented to the overall best Media and Broadcasting practitioner in the year under review. This is MaBA’s most prestigious individual award. The individual’s contribution must be top of mind and should have created social change or created an atmosphere for change. The individual must be selfless, exhibit passion and drive and be a master of his art.

Media Organisation of the Year – This award will be presented to the overall best Media or Broadcasting organisation in the year under review. This is MaBA’s most prestigious award for organisations. The Media organisation must be the driving force for social change in the year under review. The organisation must be top of mind when issues regarding society are discussed. The organisation must be a well-oiled machine that creates opportunities for Ghanaians to express their views. They must have championed social interventions and created a conducive and positive environment for its workers.

Media Entrepreneur of the Year – This award will go to the media entrepreneur who demonstrates exceptional media entrepreneurship skills. Criteria will include the adoption of best practices for media businesses, the introduction of innovative business models that are ethical, creation of high value jobs, the provision of resources to support high quality media and broadcasting, investment in capacity building and training among others.

SPECIAL AWARDS

Environment Award – This award will go to the Media House or Practitioner who has done the most outstanding work on environmental issues; providing education, and pushing for action on pressing environmental issues.

Arts, Culture & Entertainment Award – This award will be presented to the Media House or Practitioner who has done the most outstanding work in the area of arts, culture and entertainment in the year under review.

Social & Gender Award – This award will go to the Media House or Practitioner who has done the most work on social and gender issues. The provision of education, social change dynamics and leveraging on the UN development goals to effect change are considered as part of the criteria to win this award.

Democracy & Governance Award – The recipient will be a Media House or Practitioner whose work has made the most significant contribution to deepening democracy and promoting good governance within the year.

CSR Award – This will go to the Media House with the best participation and significant impact in any community through its Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.