Yaw Preko’s Ifeanyi Ubah FC sanctioned for assaulting referee

2017-09-09

Ghanaian Coach Yaw Peko and his team Ifeanyi Ubah have been penalized by the League management in Nigeria for assault on a referee.

Players and officials of FC Ifeanyi Ubah were sanctioned for misconduct in a League match against Niger Tornadoes.

Former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko midfielder Douglas Nkrumah who now plays for Ifeanyi Ubah has also been suspended for 12 matches.

“FC Ifeanyiubah failed to control & ensure proper conduct of their players and officials during the NPFL game vs Niger Tornadoes. Some FC Ifeanyiubah players, officials and supporters assaulted match officials on NPFL MATCHDAY 36 in Lokoja. Also, some FC Ifeanyiubah players and officials conducted themselves in manner capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute.

“Furthermore, some FC Ifeanyiubah players and officials on the bench encroached on to the field of play. FC Ifeanyiubah will pay a fine of N1m for encroachment during the NPFL game vs Niger Tornadoes,” added the LMC.

“FC Ifeanyiubah will pay N500,000 being N250,000 each to the assaulted referee and assistant ref + any certified medical bills. FC Ifeanyiubah players Ngoma Luamba, Elu Wilson, Isaac Loute are suspended for 12 #NPFL games each for assault on the referee.

“Also banned for 12 NPFL games are Stephen Eze, Adeleye Olamikekan, Michael Egbeta, Uchenna Godfrey Jr, Douglas Nkrumah, Kone Soumaila. Also, FC Ifeanyiubah secretary Chidi Nwogu and kit manager Adirika Obiefuna are banned for next 19 NPFL games for assault on match officials.

“The suspensions on FC Ifeanyiubah players and officials take effect immediately and shall be carried over into the next NPFL season.”