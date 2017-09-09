What about the men who bring home babies and infections – Kafui Danku asks

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

2017-09-08

Kafui Danku

After TV and radio host, Afia Schwarzenegger‘s videos leaked, many Ghanaians especially females have spoken strongly against the act.

Actress Kafui Danku is one of the many Ghanaian celebrities who are mad at Afia’s husband for putting out the nude video.

The actress and producer on Instagram rebuked Mr. Abrokwa for leaking his wife’s video he captured when he caught her doing it with another man.

“Seriously erh, Why is it that MEN think they’re the only ones to record or take photos whenever they claim to ‘catch’ their partners (in most cases women ) ‘doing’ with another man? Erh? People have serious issues and all we’re here wasting our data, energy, etc on is leaking Seks tapes, Really? I’ve seen photos and videos of lots of women being paraded on the streets etc just because they were caught ‘doing’! What about the men who can ‘over do’ and even bring home babies and all kinds of infections? kporda, Masenu le miagbor .” Kafui Danku wrote.