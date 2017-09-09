WAFU Nations Cup: We can’t afford to fail Ghanaians again – Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

Black Stars ‘B’ head coach Maxwell Konadu is optimistic his side will be able to win the WAFU Nations Cup insisting they cannot afford to fail Ghanaians for the second time.

The team failed to secure a ticket for the 2018 Africa nations championship slated for Kenya.

Ghana’s tie with Gambia is one of 8 first round eliminators in the tournament with the winners progressing to the group stages.

Coach Konadu says they will leave up to expectation at this year’s event.

“I think we are going out there to make sure that we are coming out victorious that is what we are thinking about because we just can’t afford to fail Ghanaians again”.

“We have to move on and progress to the next stage by winning against the Gambians”he told Starr Sports