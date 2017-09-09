Thomas Partey’s Ghana heroics earn him Atletico Madrid starting role

The 24-year-old is making a strong case to become a regular in the side. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504985423_132_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Thomas Partey walked straight into the Atletico Madrid starting line up for their 0-0 draw at Valencia after a scintillating performance on international duty.

The Ghana midfielder scored a hat-trick in Tuesday’s 5-1 win over Congo in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone was impressed with his outfit and decided to reward him with another slot in the first XI.

Partey played in a four-man midfield comprising Saul Niguez, Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco and Koke.

