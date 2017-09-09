‘The vagina is mine’ – The story of Afia Schwarzenegger’s ‘infidelity’- Abrokwah recounts

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 September 2017

play videoAbrokwah [in black] says he tried to settle the issue with his ‘wife’

Lawrence Abrokwa, ‘husband’ of actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, says he decided to record video of the ‘wife’s sexual escapades after several attempts to resolve the issue amicably failed.

Narrating his ordeal on Kofi TV, Mr. Abrokwah said Afia always snubbed him with a cheeky response that she owns her vagina and could have sex with whoever she chooses to.

In a video which surfaced online, Afia is caught in bed with another man barely nine months into their marriage. She is seen wearing a headscarf and clad in a white towel trying to shield her private parts from the preying lenses of the camera.

His decision to record the video has attracted a barrage of criticisms from a section of the public but Abrokwah insists that was the only way to get evidence of the extra marital affairs to back his claim.

‘’I have sat Afia down severally but she’s not someone you can talk to. She doesn’t listen to advice. When issues come up, I try to call her sometimes to sort it out as a husband and head of the family, but she refuses to comply.

‘’I remember calling her at dawn sometimes to speak on issues and all she could say was, ‘you always talk about the same thing all the time. My vagina does not belong to you, I can do whatever with it’’ he recounted.

Abrokwah has however denied leaking the video.

“Yes, I did record my wife but I will never do such a thing, putting my wife on social media. Who can testify that I have ever put my wife on Facebook? I don’t know anything about the leakage. Yes, I took the video, the police has the video, I sent a copy to her father and Afia has a copy of the video. I have no idea and we still investigating and we will get to the bottom of this situation” he said.

Meanwhile Police sources say that Abrokwah has officially been charged with assault, publication of indecent material and threat of harm.