“THE SLAVES” return to Cape Coast

“The Slaves” a play written by Mohammed Ben Abdallah would be stagd at the Main Auditorium of the Centre for National Culture, Cape Coast in the coming weeks.

The play is being directed by Richardson Commey Fio and is on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th September, 2017.

Richardson Commey Fio in an interview kasapafmonline.com said, ” The play which is a total African theatre presentation encompassing music, dance and drama, adopts the concept of abibigoro to craftily tell the stories of captured slaves in the dungeons of the Elmina Castle. These slaves, though from different parts of Africa, agree to unite and escape to wage a war against the white man and their own people involved in this heinous crime,” Mr. Fio revealed.



Mr. Fio noted that the play is still relevant today as Africa is presently battling different forms of slavery unleashed on her people by the West.

“African countries with mineral resources do not possess the bargaining power to name their prices for their own goods. Many do not even understand the democracy and governance systems we have adopted to practice. Amidst all these are the poisonous and impudent expression of selfishness, betrayals and greediness that have engulfed African leaders and it’s people. Many have become bootlickers and are ready to do the bidding of the West for their selfish interest as against that total well-being of the masses,” he noted.

He urged the residents of Cape Coast and its environs to come and watch the play.

“Theatre has proven to be therapeutic. It’s creates a unique and serene atmosphere for relaxation and release of stress. The audience will be informed and educated on the other side of the slavery story that is hardly told or shared. The betrayal within the black people ;chiefs and warriors,” he added.

The time for programme is 7:00pm prompt each night at the cost of Gh 15.00 for single and Gh 25.00 double.