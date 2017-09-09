Stonebwoy signs deal with Top U.S Fashion Designer

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has signed a brand association deal with American Fashion Brand, Tommy Hilfiger.

The deal will see the ‘Falling Again‘ act wear designs by the brand during his stage performances and interviews. He is said to have been presented with clothes worth tens of thousands of US Dollars.

Tommy Hilfiger is an American multinational corporation that designs and manufactures upper market apparel for men, women and children.

The brand is noted for products including footwear, accessories, fragrances and home furnishings. It was created by American Fashion Designer, Thomas Jacob “Tommy” Hilfiger.