Stephen Appiah downplays inspirational speech in Ghana’s win over Congo

Former Ghana Captain Stephen Appiah has rejected claims his motivational speech in the Black Stars 5-1 win over Congo did the magic.

Following an uninspired 1-1 draw with the Red Devils in Kumasi, coupled with the frustration of being delayed in Brazzaville at the Airport as well as the withdrawal of some key players in the squad.

The team looked hugely flattened and lacked inspiration for the second league.

However Stephen Appiah, who is the technical coordinator of the Black Stars, gave a motivational speech which gingered the team for the game. His speech went viral on social media.

“In the dressing room, the coach delivered his tactical speech and Richard Olele Kingson and Asamoah Gyan also come to psyche the players. I had initially planned to say something prior to the match because the mood in camp was not that good.

“I remember when we arrive in Brazzaville, the frustration at the airport was too much and we spent about three hours at the airport.

“Of course I went there to do this kind of things as technical coordinator as well as psyching the players and I think that is me, I love to do such things before games.

“The players were ready to play the game and am not going to say my speech won the game but I think it helped,” Appiah said on the Football Legends Night Show on GH One TV.

Athletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey scored a hat-trick in the game with returning striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom grabbing a brace.

The result from Congo leaves Ghana third in the qualifying group and enhances any slim hopes of making it to Russia.