2017-09-08

This music video is for his song ‘Ur Waist’ in which he features Nigeria’s Flavour.

The song can also be found on his album ‘Highest’ which was launched today.

The music video was directed by Alexx A. and we can see the quality in the pictures and sound.

Watch Sarkodie’s ‘Ur Waist’ music video below: