Police hunt Schwarzenegger’s sex tape leakers

8 September 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-09-08

Afia has been trending on some media after leakage of the alleged sex tape

Officials of the Ghana Police Service are working behind the scenes to get persons involved in the leakage and circulation of alleged sex tape of Afia Schwarzenegger arrested, NEWS-ONE has gathered.

The controversial radio and TV personality has been trending on some media circles and online platforms since Wednesday, following the leakage of the alleged sex tape in which she was caught with another man.

The alleged sex tape was reportedly recorded by her husband, Mr Lawrence Abrokwah, who caught her and the other man in bed.

Circulation of nudity is unlawful in Ghana. So far, no one has been arrested over the leakage though fingers are being pointed at Afia’s husband who has already been interrogated by the police.

As of Thursday night, no media house had published the said sex video, as what are in the public domain are just snapshot photos collaged into a video with background voices of Afia and her husband confronting each other.

In that video, Afia Schwarzenegger is seen wearing a headscarf and clad in a white towel trying to shield her private parts from the preying lenses of the camera. The accompanying audio captured Afia admitting to borrowing money for her wedding.

She is heard screaming and wailing while her ‘husband’ quizzes, “Is that how you are?”

Mr Abrokwah quizzes her further whether he married her to be engaged in infidelity.

Then the actress went ahead to disclose that she borrowed money to organise their wedding.

Other snapshots in circulation captured the man who was caught in the act with Afia.

The shots show the man covering his nakedness with a blanket, probably shying away from the camera. The man whose name is not readily known allegedly fled from the room in only a pair of black boxer shorts. He is believed to be in his early 40s.

According to reports, Afia’s husband said he has been suspecting the extra marital sexual escapades of his wife until he caught her red-handed with the said man.

When Lawrence Abrokwah walked into the room, both were naked and under a green blanket with some multi-coloured strips, the report said.

The outspoken Afia Schwarzenegger is yet to speak on the trending matter but she left a social media post saying she is now single, and suggesting that Mr Abrokwah is a gold digger.

She wrote, “I am single…ready to date your father! Nice breast, nice ass, not for broke men…Massa get a job, and take ur eyes off my money.”

On Thursday, Kwaku Bonsam jumped into the controversy by recording a Facebook video to curse the person or persons who leaked the videos of Afia’s brouhaha and that of Rashida Black Beauty.