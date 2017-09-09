Nobody can jail Afia Schwarzenegger’s ‘husband’ – Maurice Ampaw

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 September 2017

play videoLawyer Maurice Ampaw [left] speaking to Kofi Adoma

Maurice Ampaw, counsel for Afia Schwarzenegger’s ‘husband’ says nobody can jail his client.

A video alleged to have been recorded by Lawrence Abrokwah, ‘husband’ of Afia Schwarzenegger showed the actress and comedienne caught in bed with another man barely nine months into their marriage.

In the video, Afia Schwarzenegger is seen wearing a headscarf and clad in a white towel trying to shield her private parts from the preying lenses of the camera. She is heard telling Abrokwah he has no right to invade her privacy since their marriage has hit the rocks.

According to Mr. Ampaw, he told Afia Schwarzenegger to solve the issue amicably when he saw the video but the vociferous actress would not heed to his advice.

The video which surfaced on social media has sparked conversations with a section of the public condemning Mr. Abrokwah.

But the lawyer says his client cannot be sued for leaking the nude video of Afia Schwarzenegger because it was an evidence obtained and copies were given to the police as well as the lawyer and parents of the actress.

‘’Upon seeing the scandalous sexual video, I took Afia’s number and contacted her. I told her to drop the charges and allegations so we could talk. I think Afia was hurt and was determined to jail her husband but unfortunately she does not have the power to jail… nobody can jail Abrokwah’’ he stated said on Kofi TV.

Lawrence Abrokwah was arrested and later granted bail following the circulation of a video of his wife allegedly cheating on him.

Meanwhile Police sources say that Abrokwah has officially been charged with assault, publication of indecent material and threat of harm.