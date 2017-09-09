NDC’s “Unity Walk” draws mammoth crowd in Tamale

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) today [Saturday] stormed the Northern regional capital, Tamale for a walk led by Former President John Mahama.

Scores of loyalists and sympathizers of the party joined the former leader and his team for the Health Walk code-named “Unity wins” part of its agenda 2020 campaign strategy in Tamale.

Some of the party bigwigs that participated in the event up-north included the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu; Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini; MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, and a former Northern Regional Minister, Moses Bukari Mabengba among others.

The former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah was happy about the huge patronage of the Northern regional Health Walk saying this will go a long way to rekindle the NDC’s unity spirit in the Northern enclave.