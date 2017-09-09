NDC’s 2016 loss is a blessing – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has told the teeming supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that 2016 electoral loss was to make Ghanaians appreciate the good works of the party.

He said if God had not made the party go into opposition, Ghanaians would have believed the NPP is capable of solving all their problem.

The former President said, nine months down the line, the evidence is clear for all to see: the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not capable of running the country.

Speaking at the party’s maiden unity walk in Tamale Saturday, he said if the NDC had won, some people would be saying “if Nana Addo had won, by this time he would have reduced electricity tariffs and provided employment.”

“So God said my sons, my children step aside and let Ghanaians experience that one too and they are experiencing it now,” he said.

Mr. Mahama called on the party supporters to be united in opposition and stop the blame game about who plunged the party into opposition, but rather take lessons from the defeat with the benefit of hindsight.

He said as a party, their role now is to serve as the voice of Ghanaians and ensuring that they put the government on its toes always.

The former President commended the NDC MPs for the effective work they are doing in Parliament by demanding accountability from government.

In attendance were the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; Former Sports Minister, Mahama Ayariga as well as the party executives in the region.

Joy News’ Martina Bugri reports that the NDC General Secretary mocked the NPP for their baby cries when their legs are being held to the fire six months after assuming office.

“I heard somebody saying governance is not like planting cassava which can yield results in six months, he should go and ask the Vice President who was singing their praises in less than 100 days.

“Yet when we are pointing your failure to you, you are now saying governance is not like planting cassava,” Mr. Nketia noted.

Mr. Nketia called on the party to unite in opposition and work their way up to win political power encouraging all members to make time to attend all party activities in any region.

He stressed that it is not yet time for presidential, parliamentary or any leadership elections in the party so all members should view all party activities as a national one and take them seriously.

Also speaking at the event was the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who said the largest opposition party will not sit and watch President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo destroy the future of Ghanaian children.

He said although the idea of free Senior High School (SHS) policy is a noble one, the President should rethink how to better it with reliable funding and not experimental funding.