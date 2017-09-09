Maxwell Konadu names starting line-up for WAFU opener against Gambia

Sports News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

Source: footballghana.com

Coach of the Black Stars team B Maxwell Konadu has named his squad for the West Africa Football Union opener against Gambia.

Conspicuously missing in the starting lineup are Hearts duo of Winful Cobinna and speedster Patrick Razak.

Meanwhile Inter Allies Captain Isaac Twum and recent addition Kwame Kizito have all made the starting 11.

Joseph Addo maintains his place in between the sticks ahead of Felix Annan.

In defence, Amos Frimpong of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Samuel Sarfo of Liberty, Emmanuel Ampiah and Musah Nuhu make the back four. Stephen Sarfo missed was missing in the CHAN qualifiers but gets the nod ahead of Ahmed Adams.

Emmanuel Lomotey, who helped Dreams FC gain promotion from the lower division starts in the middle together with everpresent Gideon Waja, Thomas Abbey and Isaac Twum.

Maxwell Konadu will depend on inform Accra Hearts of oak striker Kwame Kizito and Elmina Sharks player Felix Addo.

Below is the Starting XI

Joseph Addo, Amos Frimpong, Emmanuel Ampiah, Musah Nuhu, Samuel Sarfo, Emmanuel Lomotey, Gideon Waja, Isaac Twum, Thomas Abbey, Kwame Kizito, Felix Addo.