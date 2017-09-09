‘Machomen’ condemn Afia Schwarzenegger’s husband

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

2017-09-08

The Association of Body Builders in Ghana have come out to criticize Lawrence Abrokwah’s conduct after he found his wife Valentina Agyeiwaa (Afia Schwarzenegger) in bed with another man.

The Association,in a press statement expressed their disappointment in Afia’a husband suggesting that he did not properly represent the association and what it stands for.

“We will like to state clearly on record and emphatically that we out rightly dissociate ourselves from the conduct of Owura Lawrence Abrokwah (ex husband of Valentina Agyeiwaa aka Queen Afia Schwar or Schwarzenegger).”

“The conduct of Mr Abrokwah is against the ethics of body builders and by so doing we recommend that Body Builders across the country should stay off commenting on it,” the statement read.

They recommended the involvement of the Police service in the current situation as in their view Mr.Abrokwah deserves to face the full extent of the law.

“We also recommend that the police institution should be allowed to handle the matter as required and Owura Abrokwah should face the law for the obscene media alarm he created,” they added.

Mr. Abrokwah threatened Afia Schwarzenegger with bottle of liquid substance which he claimed was acid after he caught her red-handed in bed with another man, telling her he was going to destroy her face with it.

A video recording of the entire incident circulating on social media shows Mr. Abrokwah storming into a room to find the Afia and her lover naked in bed.

Disappointed Mr. Abrokwah in the video was heard hooting at his wife and saying he left for his moms’ after a brief argument only to return and find his wife in bed with another man.

Afia is said to have reported the incident to the police and is under investigation.

Police forensic team after a thorough examination, came to the conclusion that the contents of the bottle Lawrence Abrokwah suggested was acid, is false.

Police sources said, “The test was conducted on Wednesday and proved that the liquid substance in the bottle was water and not acid. We are however going to charge him for assault, publication of indecent material and threat of harm.”

Currently, Afia Schwarzenegger’s husband is facing circulation of obscene material and threat of harm charges.

