Macho men descend on Afia Schwarzenegger’s hubby

2017-09-08

Some body builders in Accra have descended heavily on Mr. Lawrence Abrokwah, ex-husband of Ghana’s self-acclaimed queen of comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger for threatening her with acid after being caught in bed with another man barely nine months into their marriage.

In the wake of the video’s release, a body builder also known as ‘macho man’ in a video circulating on social media have begun to ask questions concerning the estranged husband’s threat to attack Afia Schwarzenegger with acid.

The body builders wondered why he threatened Afia with acid when he could have easily beaten the man who slept with his wife.

“Abrokwa has disappointed macho men in Ghana and we are very sad for him. How can you threaten your wife with acid when you always go to the gym and work out? What then is your use looking at the body you have now?”

“You have indeed wasted your body because you could have beaten the man when you pounced on him and not to threaten your wife with an acid” one macho man said.

News broke recently that the actress was caught in bed with another man barely nine months into her marriage. The video is alleged to have been recorded by her ‘husband’, Mr Lawrence Abrokwa.

In the video, Afia Schwarzenegger is seen wearing a headscarf and clad in a white towel trying to shield her private parts from the prying lenses of the camera.

She is heard screaming and wailing while her ‘husband’ quizzes her if ‘that is how she is?’

Mr. Abrokwah quizzes her further whether he married her to be engaged in infidelity.

In the course of the confusion, the actress disclosed that she borrowed money to organise their wedding

Shortly after the incident, rumours were rife that the actress’ marriage had hit the rocks.