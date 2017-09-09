I never had sex with our maid – Afia Schwarzenegger’s ‘husband’

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 September 2017

play videoLawrence Abrokwah says he never slept with the maid

The ‘husband’ of comedienne and actress, Afia Schwarzenneger has unequivocally denied having extra marital affairs with their maid.

There have been widespread reports following the release of the sex video that Lawrence Abrokwah was having a sexual relationship with their maid.

However, Mr. Abrokwah in an interview on Kofi discredited the reports claiming that the allegations are attempts by Afia Schwarzenegger and people close to her to justify her extra marital affairs.

According to him, the manner he treated the maid was a reflection of his belief that every human being irrespective of his or her position and wealth must be treated with respect and recognition.

“I’m a very good guy who respects each and every other person I come across. Because of that I’m usually liked by people I cross paths with. I had no negative intentions for our maid. The fact that she is a maid doesn’t mean I must disrespect and maltreat her. I did not have any sexual relationship with her. If she (Afia) knew that I was bonking the maid, why did she wait until I caught her with another man in our matrimonial home before coming out with those allegation?” he quizzed.

He however confirmed that it was the maid who informed him about Afia’s sexual escapades with the yet to be identified man he caught her in bed with.

“The maid was aware that we hadn’t separated but were having some difficulties so I had to leave the house for things to return to normal which is normal in every relationship. So when she saw another man in the house, she thought it wise to inform me and based upon her tipoff, I rushed home to find my wife in bed with another man” he narrated.

In defense, Afia Schwarzenneger says their marriage had hit the rocks and had every right to have sex with whoever she wants.

Meanwhile, Mr Abrokwah has officially been charged with assault, publication of indecent material and threat of harm by the Domestic Violence Victim Support Unity of the Ghana Police Service and is set to appear before the DVVSU court at Ministries on Monday.