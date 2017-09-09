I nearly died in a thirty feet manhole – Lilwin

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-09-08

Ghanaian popular comedian and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Popularly known as LilWin has disclosed that he nearly died in a thirty (30) feet manhole.

In an interview with host Ohemaa Woyeje on Adom FM’s ‘Work and Happiness’ the ‘ladder’ hit maker claimed he was locked up in a room for five consecutive years to heal his broken leg due to the fall.

Recalling his past, the Kumawood actor who surprised his mom with a new house on her 70th birthday said his mother’s love saved his life.

LilWin recounted how his mother took care of him when he was bedridden till he recovered to buttress his point.

“I nearly died in a thirty feet manhole when I was young. I was going to fetch water. It locked me up in the room for 5 years to recover fully. All my money was finished. My mom did everything to save me. I was been giving about 15 injections in a day. I had to queue for hours before I could get to the hospital…” he revealed.

Nonetheless, the multiple-award winning Ghanaian entertainer, Lil Win advised married couples to shun paying attention to ‘voices’ outside their marriage if they seek to sustain it.

“Everything happened for a reason. People marry and divorce easily nowadays. If you are calm and patient you will sustain your marriage. Don’t listen to your friends and advices outside your relationship. It is the world the destroy relationship. Stay with yours…” he advised.