I did not leak Afia Schwarzenegger’s video – Abrokwah

Abrokwah [left] says he did not leak the video

The man at the center of Afia Schwarzenegger’s leaked video controversy, Lawrence Abrokwa, has dismissed reports suggesting he leaked the nude video of his wife.

Mr. Abrokwa in an interview on Kofi TV admitted recording the video but vehemently denied leaking it or having any knowledge of how it was leaked.

He, however, mentioned that after recording the video, he sent a copy to Afia Schwarzenegger, her father and the police and was confident that the ongoing investigations will reveal the truth behind the leakage.

“Yes, I did record my wife but I will never do such a thing, putting my wife on social media. Who can testify that I have ever put my wife on Facebook? I don’t know anything about the leakage. Yes, I took the video, the police has the video, I sent a copy to her father and Afia has a copy of the video”



“I have no idea and we still investigating and we will get to the bottom of this situation.” he replied when asked about his involvement in the leaked video.

The video circulating on social media suggests that Afia Schwarzenegger had been involved in an extra-marital affair. She was heard and seen begging her husband who threatened to douse her face with acid, not to do so. Before the incident, reports were rife that their marriage had hit the rocks.

Despite how viral the video went, the comedienne later recorded another video of herself dancing and urging Ghanaians to help spread the video on social media.

“Let me first and foremost apologize to the fans of Funny Face because this week you were expected to trend but I’ve killed the ‘two-minute’ [saga] and let me express my disappointment in Ghanaians. Ghanaians have shocked me. The video hasn’t gone viral as I want it to go. So if you haven’t sent it to your friends, please send it to them via WhatsApp. Make sure everyone gets the video. I’m disappointed the video hasn’t gone viral,” she said.

Meanwhile Police sources say that Abrokwah has officially been charged with assault, publication of indecent material and threat of harm.