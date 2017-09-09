I broke up with my girlfriend to be with Vivian Okyere – Kumawood’s Dabo

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: ghpage.com

Dabo and Vivian Okyere

Kumawood actor Samuel Yaw Dabo aka Adwen Kese3 in a recent interview has disclosed that he had to break up with his girlfriend, Albright who stays in Holland because of the impending relationship with Vivian.

Ghpage.com a few months ago unveiled the relationship between Yaw Dabo and his colleague actress Vivian Okyere aka Tundra.

Ghpage.com went on to published pictures of the girlfriend of the Kumawood star, Yaw Dabo. That publication brought a lot of doubt among the fans on our social media page as well as everywhere the story traveled to.

However, some believed that they could sense true love in the air whiles others were of the assertion that Vivian Okyere has nothing to offer the actor and comedian than to spend his money and use him to attract fame that comes with it.

It looks, Vivian was the only one doing the talking as far as this relationship is concerned.Thus far, Kumawood comic actor Samuel Yaw Dabo aka adwen kese3, has revealed the kind of love that exists between him and Vivian Okyere.

According to the actor, he is equally madly in love with the actress and his former girlfriend who resides in Holland left him because of the impending relationship with Vivian.

“It became so public and you could see it on facebook and almost everywhere that I was dating Vivian and it resulted in the break up with someone I started going out with – That’s Albright who stays in Holland.” Yaw Dabo Stated

The actor also added that he will soon have an interview together with Vivian so they can officially make their relationship Public.

“Vivian okyere is madly in love with me so I am also madly in love with her. Am planning on having an interview together with her so that we will officially make it public” He said