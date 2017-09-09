Gospel musician SP Kofi Sarpong in near-fatal motor crash

Popular Ghanaian Gospel musician and Police Officer, Superintendent Kofi Sarpong missed death by a whisker after he was involved in a near-fatal car crash on the Accra-Kumasi road.

Details of the accident is not immediately known, but reports say the stylish musician’s car rammed into a logging truck fully loaded with lumber Friday evening, while attending an album launch of his colleague artiste Sir Gabby this weekend where he was scheduled to perform.



It is unclear if Supt. Kofi Sarpong had other coccupants in his mangled vehicles which is now beyond repairs. Though he escaped unhurt, he was taken to Nkawkaw Government Hospital in the Eastern Region for thorough check-up.