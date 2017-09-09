Gospel musician SP Kofi Sarpong escape unhurt from fatal motor crash

Supt Kofi Sarpong escaped unhurt but his car is beyond repairs <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504951228_29_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Popular Ghanaian Gospel musician and Police Officer, Superintendent Kofi Sarpong missed death by a whisker after he was involved in a fatal car crash on the Accra-Kumasi road.

Details of the accident are not immediately known, but reports say the stylish musician’s car rammed into a logging truck fully loaded with lumber Friday evening while on his way to the album launch of his colleague artiste, Sir Gabby, this weekend where he was scheduled to perform.

It is unclear if Supt. Kofi Sarpong had other occupants in his mangled vehicle which is now beyond repairs.

Though he escaped unhurt, he was taken to Nkawkaw Government Hospital in the Eastern Region for a thorough check-up.

قالب وردپرس

Comments