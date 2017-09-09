Ghanaian, Nigerian movie industry must merge – Inspector Bediako

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-09-08

Ghanaian Film Producer, Inspector Bediako <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504924224_602_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Veteran Ghanaian Film Producer, Oscar Provencal popular known as ‘Inspector Bediako’ has advised movie stars across the country to consider merging with the Nigerian Movie Industry in a ‘Collective Bargaining’ Agreement.

Speaking to host Ibrahim Ben-Bako on Joy Prime’s Entertainment Review ‘Red Carpet’, he said the merger if carefully regulated will immensely uplift the face of the Ghanaian Movie Industry.

“The collective bargaining agreement with the Nigerian Film Producers association needs to be fulfilled. Ghanaian and Nigerian Actors can come together to put it in place the framework to regulate procedures…” he explained.

Mr Oscar continued that, “It was wrong to have funds collected from foreigners before they come and shoot here. I think it damaged the industry. I don’t mean those who took the decision were wrong but the timing wasn’t right. It put impediments in the way…” he added.

Nonetheless, the renowned actor stressed on the importance of ‘overlooking’ governmental aids since industry players don’t require that if they are truly committed for the merger.

He further added the Collective Bargaining Agreement is being enforced in several entertainment industries around the world hence it isn’t new to professional producers.

“We don’t need government to do that. We can do it if we are committed and we don’t seem to be doing it so for the past thirty years nothing has been achieved in that regard. I think we need to address these issues as to how to streamline the industry to success…”

“When you are a producer you can use sixty per cent coming from the acting gild and forty per cent coming from elsewhere. It is not something new. It’s happening all over the world with actors, broadcasters, DJs among others. If you are running an Industry there need to be regulations…” he maintained.

Meanwhile, Inspector Bediako disclosed the Nigerian economy has the numbers to boost sales.

“Nigeria has a higher population. If a producer seeks to make a movie involving Nigerians and Ghanaians, ten per cent of their population is about fifteen million, if that producer is making one dollar on his productions that is fifteen million dollars. Imagine the return…”

“We are a business entity and we must approach it from a business point of view. Unless we do that, we are going to have fundamental problems…” he advised.