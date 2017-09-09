Ghana midfielder Saidu Salifu ruled out of WAFU tournament

Sports News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

Ghana midfielder Seidu Salifu has been ruled out of the West Africa Football Union after picking an injury at training.

The former Ghana under-20 midfielder suffered a career threatening injury after a training ground clash with Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo.

Seidu Salifu, who was once dubbed the future Michael Essien, having succeeded at the FIFA under-20 world Cup in 2013 moved to Tunisia to play for Club African before playing for Turkish second tier side Adana Demirspor.

But, currently unattached, Salifu was set to revive his career with the competition however the injury would be a huge setback for the player.

Ghana will square up with the Gambia in the opening game of the Fox West Africa Football Union on Saturday.

The competition will see players from most of the local clubs in the West African Sub region.