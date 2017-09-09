Ghana counting on Congo to revive World Cup dreams

Sports News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

Source: Goal.com

2017-09-09

Ghana Football Association communications director Ibrahim Sannie Daara does not want Ghanaians to give up on the Black Stars’ World Cup hopes despite their current poor standing in the qualifying.

After matchday four, Kwesi Appiah’s outfit sit third in Group E with five points, four and two marks below leaders Egypt and second-placed Uganda. As things stand, the Black Stars will need to win their remaining two games while hoping for a Congo upset against Egypt in October to stand any chance of reaching Russia 2018.

“On paper, we have a chance because looking at what Congo did to us here, same could happen to Egypt,” Sannie, who watched the Red Devils hold the Black Stars to a 1-1 draw in Kumasi, told Happy FM.

“Who predicted that Gabon will beat Ivory Coast? “Imagine that Ghana beat Uganda in Kampala and Congo manage to pick a draw or beat Egypt, it’ll mean we’re still in the picture, then the final game in Kumasi will be a decider, so we shouldn’t throw in the towel yet.

“We should rather encourage the players. The fight will not come cheap because Egypt are doing everything at all cost to secure the ticket.

“They have gone through a lot in the last few years and have realised that they can use football to unite the country, hence, they’re eager to qualify. “Everywhere we’ll go Egypt have already been there. Everything we’ve done, they have done same, so it has made things difficult for us.”

Whereas Egypt are hoping to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1990, Ghana are eyeing their fourth appearance at the global showpiece since 2006.

The Black Stars take on Uganda and Egypt in October and November respectively in their last two qualifying matches of Russia 2018.