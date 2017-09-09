Get requisite mining permit – Lands Minister to mining companies

Lands Minister, John Peter Amewu says he will ensure strict observance of Ghana’s law by all the companies that are engaged in mining activities.

He said although the country’s doors are opened to foreign investors, they are not at liberty to do what they want.

At the African Downunder Conference in Perth Australia Friday, the Minister cautioned investors to conduct themselves in a manner that does not flout Ghana’s laws.

Mr Amewu said there is a process that any investor that wants to engage in mining has to go through to get the right permit.

Lands Minister John Peter Amewu with some investors in Australia

He admitted there are cases companies are given licenses to mine when the processes leading to the Gazetting of their permit has not been exhausted.

“We are going to work within the legal framework,” the Lands Minister told the gathering.

Mr Amewu made the comments at a time when there is pressure on the government to reverse the revocation of three mining leases of the local mining company, Exton Cubic Group.

The Lands Minister announced the decision last week, claiming the manner the permit was issued to the company flout the Minerals and Mining Act.

He said the right environmental clearance was not secured before the mining permit was issued.

The Exton Cubic Group in reaction has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to overturn the decision, arguing it has done no wrong.

But Mr Amewu has maintained the processes leading to the granting of the license to the company was not transparent.

“We believe that if the process has taken its time and duration for the various permit had been within their time, this issue wouldn’t have come up,” he told the foreign investors.

He said the license registration should not take several days if the companies follow the right process.

“Renewal should not take time…so if delays are occurring, it will be as a result of the technical office,” Mr Amewu added.