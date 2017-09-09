Former WAFA star Majeed Ashimeru marks debut in Austria in defeat

Sports News of Saturday, 9 September 2017
Source: footballghana.com
2017-09-09
Former West Africa Football Academy midfielder Majeed Ashimeru marked his debut with Austrian side Austrian Lestanau in a 2-1 defeat to Hartberg on Friday.
The 19 year old joined Red Star Bull from West Africa Football Academy in the summer transfer window but had to be loaned out to Austria Lestanau.
Ashimeru lasted 80 minutes at the Reichshofstadion in front of over 2000 fans.
The midfielder had an impressive season in the Ghana Premier League before leaving for Europe.
He was a core member of the Black Stars B team but missed out on the CHAN qualifiers and would also miss the WAFU tournament.
