Ebenezer Assifuah fails to score as Le Havre drops points at home

2017-09-09

Free scoring Ghanaian forward, Ebenezer Assifuah, drew a blank in the French Ligue II for the second game running as Le Havre drop vital points at home.

The leading marksman in the second tier failed to inspire the league leaders into the three contested points in a 1-1 drawn game with sixth place Orleans.

The Le Havre striker enjoyed another full throttle for the promotion chasing side in the disappointing drawn game. The 24-year-old could not add to his 4 goals as Le Havre missed the glorious chance to go three clear at the summit.

Cedric Cambon opened the scoring for the visitors before Steeve Furtado put to his own net to rescue a point for the table toppers. Assifuah has made a flying start to his ligue II season with 4 goals in 5 games.