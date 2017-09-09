Diana Asamoah, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, others made Tourism Ambassadors

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: zionfelix.net

2017-09-08

Diana Asamoah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504945829_738_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has appointed Ghanaian musicians Diana Asamoah and Kaakyire Kwame Appiah as tourism ambassadors.

In a letter signed by the minister, Catherine Ablema Afeku, the two musicians have been asked to use their talents to promote sustainable tourism through music, arts, and culture.

Zionfelix.net gathers that aside Diana Asamoah and Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, highlife legend Daddy Lumba and other entertainers have also been tasked to help promote tourism in Ghana.

“I write to officially confirm your appointment as Tourism Ambassador for Ghana. We at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture look forward to a fruitful relationship that will promote Ghana’s Domestic and International Tourism through your efforts,” a section of the appointment letter sent to the musicians read.