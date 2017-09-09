Court has to prove Abrokwah leaked Afia Schwarzenegger’s video – Maurice Ampaw

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 September 2017

Contrary to earlier reports that the ‘husband’ of Afia Schwarzenegger, Lawrence Abrokwah would appear before court today, the case is actually due for court on Monday, 11th September, 2017.

Mr. Lawrence Abrokwah will appear before the Domestic Violence Court on Monday to answer to charges of recording and circulating a video that captures Afia’s nakedness, and threat to harm.

However, he was at the Achimota Police station today Friday September 8, 2017 with his counsel Lawyer Maurice Ampaw to finalise the process of preparing him for court.

According to Maurice, his client is ready to answer to the charges in court on Monday but believes the court would have to prove that it was his client that got the video out into the public.

“This is a legal issue. The state of prosecution has a herculean task to prove that it was my client who leaked the said video,” he said.

The video circulating on social media suggests that Afia Schwarzenegger had been involved in an extra-marital affair. It was reported few days ago that the comedienne and actress had been caught in bed with another man.

The video to the story purportedly recorded by Lawrence Abrokwah captures Afia in a headscarf, trying to cover her nakedness with a white towel.

In the video, the ‘husband’ Lawrence threatens to pour something in a bottle he claims is acid on her face. Afia is heard crying and begging Lawrence not to pour the acid on her.

However sources say the marriage collapsed about three months ago and this was confirmed by the actress on her Instagram page and in an audio leaked to the media.

“I am single…ready to date your father! Nice breast, nice ass, not for broke men….Massa get a job and take your eyes off my money,” she wrote on Instagram.

Afia who was also present at the police station was beside herself with joy as she danced to Ebony’s new song ‘Date Ur Fada’ in her car.

The police at the moment were unwilling to speak to the media.