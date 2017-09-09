Bottle in Afia Schwarzenegger’s sex video was filled with water, not acid – Abrokwah

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 September 2017

Lawrence Abrokwah, ‘husband’ of Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has refuted claims that the substance seen in the scandalous video was an acid saying, the container was filled with water.

According to him, he told Afia it was an acid just to scare her and the man she was in bed with and also defend himself in case they were armed.

“If I meant to harm someone I would have poured real acid on them upon entering the room and wouldn’t have the time to take shots and videos. For another man to have an affair with someone’s wife on her matrimonial bed, it takes a lot of boldness. The man could have even been armed. What was I to do? Enter the room so they shoot me or what? No. I had to defend myself so I used the acid to scare them’’ he said on Kofi TV.

The video circulating on social media captures Afia Schwarzenegger in a headscarf, trying to cover her nakedness with a white towel after the ‘husband’ caught her in bed with another man.

In the video, the Mr. Abrokwah threatens to pour something in a bottle he claims is acid on Afia’s face. She is heard crying and begging him not to pour the acid on her.

Counsel for Abrokwah, Maurice Ampaw in a separate interview with Hitz FM’s MzGee said his client recorded the video for the sake of evidence to back claims of Afia’s extra marital affairs.

“What I know is that they are legally married, and the information from the matrimonial home shows that, the wife has been cheating so he decided not to take the law into his own hands but rather decided to go get evidence.

“But in order to get the evidence, he had to fake holding an acid so he will not be attacked by his wife and the stranger. So, he did that to get the evidence and that’s exactly what happened. At the end of the day he was able to get the evidence and intends to use it as a defence in court and also to file a matrimonial suit against his wife,” he said.

Mr. Ampaw has however rejected claims Abrokwah leaked the video.

“The video was procured as evidence, a copy was given to the police, a copy was given to Afia’s father and lawyer, and so as to how it was leaked, the police need evidence to show.

“So, you just don’t go there and say that somebody leaked the video. When Anas did an undercover and brought out evidence of Judges in boxer shorts and singlet did anybody complain? When Anas committed the rogue by invading the privacy of judges and getting evidence of their corrupt acts, did anybody complain?

“So, if a husband finds his wife committing adultery and the rule of the game is evidence. If he had no evidence, the same people and the media will ask him to provide evidence. Now we have the evidence with copies given to the police, Afia’s lawyer and parents and when it’s leaked, they want to put the blame on the husband. Come to court and prove that!” the legal practitioner concluded.

Mr. Lawrence Abrokwah will appear before the Domestic Violence Court on Monday to answer to charges of recording and circulating a video that captures Afia’s nakedness, and threat to harm.