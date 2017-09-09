Bologna coach blocked Donsah’s move to Torino – Agent

Soccer News of Saturday, 9 September 2017

The agent of Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah has revealed that Bologna coach Roberto Donadoni blocked his client’s transfer to Torino in the just ended transfer window.

According to Oliver Arthur, Donadoni rejected the offer for the youngster because he has future plans for him.

”Torino showed interest in Donsah. Discussions started, but Donadoni had plans for the player this season and his first match really showed his form for this season,” Arthur told Toro.

”The player showed his professionalism and commitment with Bologna. Hence the difficulty in him moving to Torino,” be added.

Donsah, who was part of Ghana’s U-20 squad that participated in the 2015 World Youth Championship, joined Palermo in 2012 after an unsuccessful trial with Roma, but struggled to command a starting place at Stadio Renzo Barbera and was sent out on a season-long loan to Chievo Verona. He later moved to Cagliari in July 2014 before joining Bologna a year later in a five-year deal.