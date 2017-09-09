Antoa will strike anyone who tries to re-unite Abrokwah and me – Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger and husband Abrokwah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504917023_302_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The raging confusion between Ghanaian Comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger and her husband Lawrence Abrokwah may not end anytime soon as she has resisted attempts by family members for an amicable settlement.

Abrokwah is said to have caught his wife red-handed being laid by another man on their matrimonial bed, a development that took centre stage in the media since Tuesday.

Counsel for the husband, Maurice Ampaw disclosed on Thursday he made frantic efforts to ensure that the matter was settled in-house but his efforts never paid off.

Some family members who also tried were rather greeted with curses as the television personality invoked the dreaded river deity, Antoa Nyamaa on them.

“I have quit the marriage. A man does not marry while living in his wife’s house. He should go find job to do. Anybody who comes here to talk about my marriage again, I’ll curse him with Antoa Nyama, Nobody should step foot in my house to resolve any issue, he (referring to her ex-husband) should go and look for a job, rent a place and if I’m satisfied with it, I will join him” he warned.

