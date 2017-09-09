Africa will continue to suffer in World Cups – Gambia coach Omar Sisse

Gambia coach Omar Sisse vented his frustration at the referee’s decision. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504987222_505_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Head coach of the Gambia national team, Omar Sisse has bemoaned the officiating in the 2017 WAFU Cup following his side’s controversial defeat to Ghana on Saturday.

Gambia were heavily tipped to fall against host country Ghana in the opening fixture of the competition.

However, the Scorpions quelled off the attacks of the Black Stars and nearly took the game to penalties, but a 95th minute controversial penalty call by referee Ouedraogo Boukari was expertly converted by Vincent Atinga to win the match 1-0 for Ghana.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Gambia coach Omar Sisse vented his frustration at the referee’s decision.

“I’m sad for African football. Look at what the referee’s performance, I’m very sad. Even God-fearing Ghanaians know that there was no way that ball was a penalty.”

“This is the handiwork of our referees on the continent that’s why when we don’t perform well any time we compete at the World Cup. Africa will continue to suffer.”

قالب وردپرس

Comments