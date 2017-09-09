Accra Mall supports Social Media week

Accra Mall, the city’s most visited shopping centre is set to host and support Social Media Week (SMWi), an independently under Social Media Week (SMW) Global to discuss how social media and technology are changing businesses, society and culture around the globe.

The one-week event from September 11 to 15 will cover forums, conferences, sofa sessions and masterclasses on building your business on social media is estimated to attract over 5,000 participants.

The Marketing Manager for Accra Mall, Denise Asare stated in a press release that the event was a great opportunity for patrons to unearth their potentials using social media.

“Looking at the vast opportunities maximizing social media can bring to Ghana, we at the Accra Mall are happy to be on-board this project.”

The Marketing Manager added that the retail centre is ever ready to lend any such support to digitalizing Ghana.

Social Media Week Accra (SMWi) is an independently organized event by EchoHouse Ghana Limited, the number one youth marketing agency in Ghana, creating strategies for brands that seek to target young people through brand activations, digital marketing, events etc.

SMW is an industry platform, worldwide conference and industry news site. The event has been hosted in over 20 cities globally. It provides an active space for discourse on how social media and technology are changing businesses, society and culture around the globe.

