You will end up jumping from one man to another – Diamond mocks Afia Schwarzenegger

I think history would have been made today if Diamond Appiah, the arch rival of Afia Schwarzenegger had not taken the opportunity to settle scores with the presenter.

As to how exactly and when exactly their beef started is still not clear but the two former best friends do not miss the opportunity to mock each other when something woeful happens.

Well, Afia Schwarzenegger is trending on social media. She is being trolled seriously for getting caught red handed by her husband sleeping with another man in their matrimonial home.

Diamond Appiah has joined the bandwagon and has thrown some jabs at Afia Schwarzenegger. She took to her social media handle to share her thoughts.

She posted: “Haaahaaaaahaaaa Animguasei Akwaaba. This is what happens when you go round disrespecting men of God n Politicians in the Society. You will marry a Jobless man who can’t feed you and you will end up jumping from one man to another for coins to survive . Such a shame to womanhood!!”.

When Afia Schwarzenegger got married to Mr. Lawrence Abrokwah, Diamond Appiah publicly described their marriage as a sham and predicted it wouldn’t last. Guess she was right.

