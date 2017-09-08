Turkish giants Galatasaray will try again to sign Kwadwo Asamoah in January- club president

Soccer News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Turkish side Galatasaray will prepare another bid to sign Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah in January, club President Dursun Ozbek has confirmed.

Asamoah, who is down the pecking order at the Serie A champions, wanted to move but Juventus blocked his departure.

Juventus refused to sell unless they found a replacement and Atalanta would not release Leonardo Spinazzola early from his two-year loan.

”We tried to the last moment, but at the end Juve preferred to keep the player,” said Ozbek in today’s Press conference.

”We did our best, but will try again in January.”