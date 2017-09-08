Throwback Friday: Afia Schwarzenegger’s secret wedding in South Africa

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-08

play videoAfia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence Abroakwah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504884624_816_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Amidst the controversy surrounding the collapse of the 10-months-old marriage between popular comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence Abroakwah, www.ghanaweb.com brings you a throwback of their secret wedding held in South Africa.

On Saturday, October 22, 2016, Afia got married at a private marriage ceremony in South Africa inside a church at Florida Lake in Johannesburg.

The two exchanged rings and vows at the brief and classy ceremony, attended by a few very close friends and families of the couple.

Profile of Lawrence Abrokwah

It is reported that Mr. Lawrence Abrokwa is a Ghanaian who used to live in South Africa. He is a very successful businessman and a professional instrumentalist in South Africa.

According to reports, Lawrence is well known for playing the Keyboard, drums and other musical instruments mainly for celebrities and high profile events in South Africa.

Watch the ceremony from the 20th seconds in the video below