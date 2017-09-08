The biggest fashion event, ‘heels & muscles fashion show 2017’ slated for Sept 9

The fashion and lifestyle event will be happening at the TomeRick Hotel East Legon <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504828824_393_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

As we gear up for the final showdown of the annual ‘heels and muscles Fashion Show’ organisers are confident that this year’s show promises to be one of the biggest fashion and lifestyle event to be staged in Accra this weekend, Saturday 9th of September,2017 at the majestic TomeRick Hotel East Legon. Doors open at 6.00pm sharp.

O yeah! If you thought last year was great, this year is even greater!!! Spread the word and use the harsh tag #hnm17. Subscribe to our channel and watch the promotional advert for more information. Remember we are now into a 48 hours countdown; rush for your tickets now whilst stocks last, let’s go!

Call to buy tickets, make reservations or enquiries on 0200638464 or purchase your tickets at the Silverbird Cinemas (The Accra Mall) at Ghc40 Ghana cedis.

Get interactive with us on social media follow @recessmodellingagancy @blackstarsrent @trublackstarz.

قالب وردپرس

Comments