Tema West MP’s suspension reversed

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly has lifted the six months ban on the Tema West Member of Parliament, Carlos Ahenkorah.

The decision follows the general consensus by the House after a motion to sustain the suspension and a counter motion to lift the same were presented to the General Assembly.

The House upon appeal by the Municipal Chief Executive lifted the suspension.

The Legislator was on Wednesday handed a six months suspension by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

This website understands the sanction followed his confrontations with the Metropolitan Engineer who was supervising a demolition exercise within his constituency.

The Engineer had been tasked to pull down some structures within his enclave but reports say he allegedly went and attacked the Engineer and prevented the workers as well from carrying out the operations.

The TMA at a meeting Wednesday found the conduct of Hon. Carlos Ahinkorah who’s also the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry who had apparently also refused to appear before the assembly when he’d been invited, as an affront and inappropriate consequently suspended him.